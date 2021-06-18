Skip to main content
The story of Five Points, Denver's historically Black neighborhood

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel
As the country celebrates Juneteenth as an official holiday for the first time, there’s a neighborhood in Denver that’s been celebrating the holiday for decades.

Since Denver became a city, Five Points has been a place where the city's most underserved citizens and families felt at home.

