I Hate Fake Influencers - What You See Here Is Real | MIAMI MUSCLE

LAYLA, 31, who lives in Ohio, began strength training four years ago to prove to herself how much pain she can take.

Coming from an unsupportive family background, she has overcome these adversities with her steadfast determination.

Layla explained: “I'm the anti-influencer bodybuilder, for me, bodybuilding is about how much pain I can handle.” Her work ethic shows in her intense daily schedule, she works as a waitress, but still makes it to the gym three times a day and ignores the fast food on offer.

Her day begins with fasted cardio, then her breakfast is meticulously weighed out: "The amount of eggs I'm allowed to have, the amount of egg yolks I'm allowed, all of that is calculated," she said.

Her dedication to the sport has led to results on the stage.

Two years ago she decided to get “serious” about lifting so began bodybuilding and recently came top of the class in the first show she’s ever competed in.

For her second competition ever, she won the whole show.

Layla said that she wants to be an inspiration to others, but not like the “toxic positivity” seen on social media.

“You can fake it on Instagram, and that is wildly frustrating to somebody who actually does the real work.” Layla lives on her own terms, rather than pandering to the social norm.

“You can be strong and sexy, you just do what feels right for you.

I don't know what my limits are, so I act like I don't have any.” https://www.instagram.com/visceral.rascal/