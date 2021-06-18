Happy Birthday, Paul McCartney!

James Paul McCartney was born on June 18, 1942, and turns 78.

He was born in Liverpool, England.

McCartney was a member of the popular rock band, The Beatles.

The group’s song, “Yesterday,” is one of the most covered songs in history.

McCartney also formed the band, Wings, with his late wife, Linda McCartney.

His latest album, 'Egypt Station,' became his first album to debut at No.

1 on the ‘Billboard’ 200.

McCartney has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice.

He is also considered to be one of the greatest musicians and songwriters in history.

