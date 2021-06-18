This Day in History: Napoleon Is Defeated at Waterloo

June 18, 1815.

One of the greatest military strategists of all time, Napoleon was defeated by the Duke of Wellington.

Crowned Emperor of France in 1804, he had been waging war across Europe for decades.

In 1812, Napoleon's military luck began to run out.

He suffered major defeat in 1814.

After a brief exile on the island of Elba, he raised his Grand Army and marched them into Belgium.

Near the village of Waterloo, Napoleon was defeated once and for all.

He returned to Paris and abdicated.

Under British protection, he was again exiled to a remote island were he would live until his death, six years later