Victoria’s Secret Rebrands by Ditching Angels and Embracing Diversity

On June 16, the lingerie company announced its new VS Collective.

The platform, which has enlisted the help of Olympic soccer player Megan Rapinoe, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and more.

Aims to "build new, deeper relationships with all women.".

Rapinoe said she is "humbled to join this group of incredible women to drive change within the Victoria's Secret brand and beyond.".

So often I felt myself on the outside looking in with brands in the beauty and fashion industry, and I'm thrilled to be creating a space that sees the true spectrum of ALL women, Megan Rapinoe, via statement.

In 2019, the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show was canceled after receiving backlash for not using models of different sizes and backgrounds.

Chief marketing officer Martha Pease led the initiative for the VS Collective.

We looked for women who had a track record of accomplishment but also a multidimensional aspect to who they are... , Martha Pease, Victoria's Secret chief marketing officer, via statement.

... and how they show up in the world that would help us bring a different type of narrative to our brand, Martha Pease, Victoria's Secret chief marketing officer, via statement.

