Scotland fans draped in flags and equipped with flares take over London's Leicester Square

Hundreds of Scottish football fans draped in flags and equipped with flares took over London's Leicester Square.

Hundreds of Scottish football fans draped in flags and equipped with flares took over London's Leicester Square.

Scotland fan Kieran Walker captured the excited football fans as they chanted and danced in the square on June 18.

Walker said "it is bouncing with thousands right now" when describing how busy the area was.

The scenes were filmed ahead of the much anticipated Scotland vs England game at Wembley.