*NEW FOOTAGE* Wally the famous wandering Arctic walrus was filmed trying to BOARD A BOAT full of tourists

*NEW FOOTAGE*Wally the famous wandering Arctic walrus has returned to British shores - and was filmed trying to board a boat full of tourists on the Isles of Scilly.The adventurous animal is thought to have drifted from the Arctic on an iceberg and was first spotted around islands north of Scotland.And after a trip to Ireland, Spain, France and Greenland, yesterday (17) he showed his tusks again in the Isles of Scilly.Amusing footage shows the juvenile male trying to climb aboard a tourist boat near the Bay of Porthcressa.Boatsman Rafe Ward, 33, recorded his close encounter with the friendly walrus.The creature got up close with his yacht - called the Calypso - while excited tourists marvelled at the rare opportunity.Scilly-born Rafe, who is the owner of Calypso Boating Scilly, said he had heard Wally was around and had diverted his normal two-island tour to try and get a glimpse.Rafe said: "I wasn't sure if we'd see him, but we spotted him straight away."I tried to keep a distance but he clearly took a liking to the boat - and it's a nice boat so I don't blame him!"It was great seeing him in the flesh because he's been spotted all over recently."My main thing was keeping everyone on board safe, and we'd never have got anywhere near Wally if it was dangerous - he just wanted to say hello!"Everyone on board loved it - one man said it was more exciting than a diving trip at the Great Barrier Reef!"Wally popped up off Tenby, South Wales, in March, before travelling to Cornwall, then swam to the French coast, before moving to Bilbao, Spain.