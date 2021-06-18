Entire Portland police riot unit resigns

[NFA] The Portland police unit tasked with crowd and riot control voted to resign after an officer was indicted for allegedly assaulting a protester.

Every member of the Portland police's crowd control squad resigned from their positions in the unit in protest after an officer was indicted for allegedly assaulting a protester during a demonstration last year.

The acting chief of the Portland Police Bureau said the mass resignation was unprecedented but that the organization was resilient.

"Have I ever seen anything like this in my career?

No, I don't think any of us have.

[EDIT] This is an incredibly resilient organization and I still believe I believe that's why it has held up as long as it has under some really, really difficult circumstances.

And no, we have not been perfect.

I don't think any organization would.

And yes, we will hold people accountable when they get out of line.

We'll do that in an appropriate way." Portland Police Bureau Officer Corey Budworth was indicted on Tuesday with one count of fourth-degree assault, a misdemeanor, stemming from what prosecutors said was an "excessive and unlawful use of force" during a protest last summer.

The Portland police union called the indictment "politically driven" and said the officer "has been caught in the crossfire of agenda-driven city leaders and a politicized criminal justice system." Portland last year saw months of anti-racism protests with civil rights activists clashing with police and occasionally with right-wing militias and supporters of then U.S. President Donald Trump.

The Portland police rapid response unit had about 50 employees, who have been reassigned to other roles in the department.