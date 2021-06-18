'Celts were made for swimming!' Guy swims while another is skiing down Hyde Park in London

Wild adventures emerge from England and Scotland fans in Greater London Hyde Park when one is seen swimming for almost 10 minutes while another is skiing down the park on Thursday (June 17).

"Celts were made for swimming!" the filmer, Liam Mccandlish, says in the video.

Liam told Newsflare: "I saw a person swimming in Hyde Park, he was in there for 10 mins, I think.

Police didn't know what to do, but said he wasn't breaking the law, so long as he didn't hit any swans.

While recording, I turned and saw a person on skis flying down the path.

It was very funny."