Daily Dividend Report: ABBV,BMY,UDR,EQR,MEI

The cash dividend is payable August 16, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on July 15, 2021.

The board of directors of AbbVie today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.30 per share.

Since the company's inception in 2013, AbbVie has increased its dividend by 225 percent.

AbbVie is a member of the S&P Dividend Aristocrats Index, which tracks companies that have annually increased their dividend for at least 25 consecutive years.

Bristol Myers Squibb today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of forty-nine cents per share on the $.10 par value common stock of the company.

The dividend is payable on August 2, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on July 2, 2021.

UDR, a leading multifamily real estate investment trust, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend on its common stock for the second quarter of 2021 in the amount of $0.3625 per share, payable in cash, on August 2, 2021 to UDR common stock shareholders of record as of July 12, 2021.

The August 2, 2021 dividend will be the 195th consecutive quarterly dividend paid by the Company on its common stock.

Equity Residential today announced that its Board of Trustees declared quarterly dividends on the Company's common and preferred shares.

A regular common share dividend for the second quarter of $0.6025 per share will be paid on July 9, 2021 to shareholders of record on June 28, 2021.

Methode Electronics, a leading global supplier of custom-engineered solutions for user interface, LED lighting system, and power distribution applications, announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share to be paid on July 30, 2021 to common stockholders of record at the close of business on July 16, 2021.

The amount represents a 27 percent increase from the previously declared dividend and is further evidence of the company's commitment to a balanced capital allocation strategy.