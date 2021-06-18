Duchess of Cambridge: Time for action on early childhood development is now

The Duchess of Cambridge has declared “the time for action is now” on the issue of early childhood development, describing it as the “social equivalent of climate change”.Kate was speaking as she gathered a panel of experts at a leading London university to discuss the inaugural report of her new Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.
Duchess Catherine and Jill Biden co-write article on early childhood education
Bang Media International Limited
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Jill Biden have co-written an article on early childhood education after meeting in the UK this..