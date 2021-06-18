Tracking the new GTI and high-riding in the Outback Wilderness | Autoblog Podcast #683

In this episode of the #AutoblogPodcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Road Test Editor Zac Palmer and West Coast Editor James Riswick.

This week, they discuss what they've driving, including the #SubaruOutbackWilderness, #LandRoverDiscovery and #VolkswagenGTI.

They talk about the new Lexus NX in the news section and rejoice about its lack of a touchpad infotainment system.

A quick aside about dream racetracks they'd like to drive follows this.

Finally, they reach into the mailbag and help a listener spend their money on what they should buy to replace their lifted Mk 7 VW Golf.Send us your questions for the Mailbag and Spend My Money at: Podcast@Autoblog.com.