TikTok’s ‘phone ya’ dance is so easy, a Millennial could do it

A new dance challenge is taking overTikTok and it's super easy for a change.

The'phone ya' dance trend is fun, playful choreographythat doesn't require much expertise.The dance was created by @claudiajeanbassusing a remix of Missy Elliott's "Work It”."OK, I thought this sound was cute, lolz,"@claudiajeanbass wrote in the caption.After Missy Elliott says, "phone ya," and you hear thedial tone, pretend one hand is a phone and press thebuttons with the other hand.

Then do spirit fingersin an upward motion and clap your hands together.Finish it off by rotating your hips ortransitioning into your favorite dance move.TikToker @userdan331 skipped the spirit fingersand just leaned into the groove.

Instead of clapping,he made a slapping gesture with one hand.But @l1an4_ took things to the next level with anassist from her pet bird.

She used the bird as a phone,tossed it in the air and then it landed on her head inperfect time with the music.Not everyone uses the "phone ya" soundthe same, however.

User @jordannpowellcreated a transition with it, to go fromlooking unassuming to totally punk