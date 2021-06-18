Canada Extends COVID-19 Travel Restrictions for the US

CNN Travel reports that Canada is extending its COVID-19 restrictions on non-essential international and U.S. travel until July 21.

The Canadian Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, Bill Blair, tweeted a statement about the extension.

Our number one priority as we fight #COVID19 is keeping Canadians safe, Bill Blair, Canadian Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, via Twitter.

The government is planning measures for fully vaccinated Canadians, Permanent Residents, and others who are currently permitted to enter Canada and will provide further details on Monday, June 21, Bill Blair, Canadian Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, via Twitter.

In March 2020, the U.S. and Canada agreed to shut down their border when the coronavirus pandemic was just beginning.

CNN reports that Canada is largely off-limits to U.S. travelers.

Tourism, leisure visits and coming to spend time at a seasonal home have all been forbidden.

A current list of Canadian travel advisories can be found on the Government of Canada's website.