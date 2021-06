1 killed after pickup rear-ends stopped semi on I-95 near Ashland

ALL LANES OF I-95 SOUTHBOUND INHANOVER ARE NOW BACK OPEN AFTERA FATAL CRASH...THAT CRASH HAPPENED IN THESOUTHBOUND LANES, JUSTNORTH OF THE ASHLAND EXIT AROUNDTEN A-M.STATE POLICE SAY A TRACTORTRAILER WASSTOPPED ON THE RIGHT SHOULDERWITH REFLECTIVE TRIANGLES BEHINDIT WHEN IT WAS STRUCK IN THEREAR BY A PICKUP TRUCK.ONE PERSON DIED AT THESCENE...POLICE SAY THEY ARE STILLINVESTIGATING WHAT HAPPENED.