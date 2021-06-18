WHO Says Delta COVID-19 Variant Is Becoming Dominant Globally

World Health Organization (WHO) chief scientist Dr. Soumya Swaminathan made the announcement during a news conference on June 18.

Dr. Swaminathan cited the variant's "significantly increased transmissibility" as the main cause of its increasing dominance.

Some studies indicate the variant is up to 60 percent more transmissible than prior variants.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported earlier in the week that the variant now accounts for at least 10 percent of all new cases in the U.S. CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky still expressed confidence in the current vaccines.

As worrisome as this Delta strain is with regard to its hyper transmissibility, our vaccines work, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, CDC Director, via CNBC.

Dr. Swaminathan described the current global COVID-19 crisis as "so dynamic," indicating that the agency remains fully engaged.

How many are getting infected and of those how many are getting hospitalized and seriously ill?

This is something we’re watching very carefully, Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, WHO Chief Scientist, via CNBC.

The Delta variant was first detected in India