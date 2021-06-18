Taylor Swift Announces ‘Red’ As Her Next Re-Recorded Album

On June 18, Swift revealed the next album she would be re-recording in her quest to “[take] back what’s [hers].” .

The pop superstar has chosen to tackle her fourth studio album, ‘Red.’.

The album, ‘Red (Taylor’s Version),’ will be released on November 19.

It will feature all 30 songs that were meant to be included on the original 2012 album.

One of those tracks will also be 10 minutes long, which fans believe may be an extended version of her song, “All Too Well.”.

Swift initially announced her plan to re-record her first six albums in 2019 when Scooter Braun took her master recordings.

Her ensuing dispute with Braun was highly publicized, with Swift accusing him of “bullying” her throughout her career.

This is what happens when you sign a deal at fifteen to someone for whom the term ‘loyalty’ is clearly just a contractual concept.

And when that man says ‘Music has value,’ he means its value is beholden to men who had no part in creating it.

, Taylor Swift, via Tumblr