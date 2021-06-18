Skip to main content
Electric scenes inside Wembley despite dull 0-0 draw between Scotland and England

This is the scene at Euro 2020 between Scotland and England in the famous Wembley stadium but the match itself failed to impress, with a lifeless 0-0 draw the main outcome of the match on June 18.

