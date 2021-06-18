Credit: In The Know Wibbitz

6 of the best summer salads on TikTok

These 6 summer salad recipes from TikTok are perfect for poolside hangs and hot afternoons.1.

Tomato, Avocado, Strawberry Salad.Healthy fats and vitamins from the avocado, antioxidants from the strawberries, and fiber and vitamins from the tomatoes all contribute to a healthy meal.2.

“Hot Girl Summer” Salad.Green pepper, cucumber, everything bagel seasoning, paprika, white vinegar, garlic powder, hard boiled eggs, pepperoncini peppers, and olive oil combine to create this green concoction.3.

BBQ Salad.The dressing, which adds the BBQ flavor, consists of olive oil, balsamic vinegar, honey, dijon mustard, garlic, salt, and pepper.4.

Summer Corn Salad.Combine the corn with tomatoes, avocado, cucumber, cilantro, olive oil, and lemon juice for a low-calorie nutritious salad.5.

Mediterranean Chickpea Summer Salad.Chickpeas are an excellent source of protein, and pair well with a variety of foods, especially a refreshing summer salad.6.

Watermelon Salad.Watermelon is summer’s classic fruit, and what better way to elevate it than to throw it in a salad?