Scientists Warn Record-Breaking US Heatwave and Drought Aren't Good Signs

Yahoo News reports that the current U.S. heatwave has broken hundreds of temperature records.

It has exacerbated an already historic drought.

It has also primed the American landscape for a season of extreme wildfires.

Yahoo News reached out to scientists across the west to comment on the current heatwave and what may be to come.

This current drought is potentially on track to become the worst that we’ve seen in at least 1,200 years, Kathleen Johnson, Associate professor of Earth system science at the University of California, Irvine, via Yahoo News.

And the reason is linked directly to human caused climate change, Kathleen Johnson, Associate professor of Earth system science at the University of California, Irvine, via Yahoo News.

Right now is a really important time for scientists to communicate with the public that climate change is here, and climate action matters, Katharine Hayhoe, Climate scientist and chief scientist at the Nature Conservancy, via Yahoo News.

These compounding extreme weather events are really bad, but they’re going to keep happening, Simon Wang, Professor of climate dynamics at Utah State University, via Yahoo News.

Maybe if there’s some good to come out of it, it’s that people are becoming more aware, Simon Wang, Professor of climate dynamics at Utah State University, via Yahoo News.

The sooner the general public starts to become aware of this issue, the sooner, hopefully, they’ll push for changes to address the crisis, Simon Wang, Professor of climate dynamics at Utah State University, via Yahoo News