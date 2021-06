Godzilla vs. Kong Movie Trailer

Kong Movie Trailer - Plot synopsis: The epic next chapter in the cinematic Monsterverse pits two of the greatest icons in motion picture history against one another - the fearsome Godzilla and the mighty Kong - with humanity caught in the balance.

Director: Adam Wingard Writers: Terry Rossio (story by), Michael Dougherty (story by), Zach Shields (story by) Stars: Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall