Coming 2 America Movie Trailer

Coming 2 America Movie Trailer - Plot synopsis: The African monarch Akeem learns he has a long-lost son in the United States and must return to America to meet this unexpected heir and build a relationship with his son.

Director: Craig Brewer Writers: Eddie Murphy (based on characters created by), Barry W.

Blaustein (story by), David Sheffield (story by) Stars: Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall, Shari Headley