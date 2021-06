Born a Champion Movie Trailer

Born a Champion Movie Trailer - Plot synopsis: Mickey Kelley, one of the first American black belts in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, gets pulled away from everything he loves and into an unsanctioned MMA tournament.

Director: Alex Ranarivelo Writers: Sean Patrick Flanery (story by), Alex Ranarivelo Stars: Dennis Quaid, Katrina Bowden, Sean Patrick Flanery