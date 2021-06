PIG Movie (2021) - Nicolas Cage, Alex Wolff, Adam Arkin, Nina Belforte

PIG Movie (2021) Trailer - Plot Synopsis: A truffle hunter who lives alone in the Oregonian wilderness must return to his past in Portland in search of his beloved foraging pig after she is kidnapped.

Directed by Michael Sarnoski starring Nicolas Cage, Alex Wolff, Adam Arkin, Nina Belforte, Gretchen Corbett, Julia Bray, Darius Pierce, Elijah Ungvary release date July 16, 2021 (in theaters)