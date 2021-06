Tom and Jerry Movie Trailer

Tom and Jerry Movie Trailer - Plot synopsis: A chaotic battle ensues between Jerry Mouse, who has taken refuge in the Royal Gate Hotel, and Tom Cat, who is hired to drive him away before the day of a big wedding arrives.

Director: Tim Story Writers: William Hanna (based on characters created by), Joseph Barbera (based on characters created by), Kevin Costello Stars: Chloë Grace Moretz, Michael Peña, Colin Jost