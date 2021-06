Superintelligence Movie Trailer

Superintelligence Movie Trailer - Plot synopsis: When an all-powerful Superintelligence chooses to study average Carol Peters, the fate of the world hangs in the balance.

As the A.I.

Decides to enslave, save or destroy humanity, it's up to Carol to prove that people are worth saving.

Director: Ben Falcone Writer: Steve Mallory Stars: Melissa McCarthy, James Corden, Bobby Cannavale