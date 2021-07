Raya and the Last Dragon Movie Trailer (2021)

Raya and the Last Dragon Movie Trailer (2021) - Plot synopsis: In a realm known as Kumandra, a re-imagined Earth inhabited by an ancient civilization, a warrior named Raya is determined to find the last dragon.

Directors: Don Hall, Carlos López Estrada, Paul Briggs co-directed by) Writers: Qui Nguyen (screenplay by), Adele Lim (screenplay by), Paul Briggs (story by) Stars: Kelly Marie Tran (voice), Awkwafina (voice), Gemma Chan (voice)