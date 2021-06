Steve Clarke pleased with Scotland's performance against England

Scotland manager Steve Clarke said he was pleased with how his side played in their 0-0 draw with England.He said: “I am pleased for everybody, all my players and all my staff.

It was a little bit unfair some of the stuff that came our way after Monday’s result."We have been improving for a long time so it was nice to see the play on the pitch, we defended well, the most pleasing aspect was we played well.”