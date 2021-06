On Friday, June 18, a part of a building of a primary school under construction in Antwerp, Belgium collapsed along with the scaffolding.

According to reports, at least one person was dead, eight people were seriously injured, and four people were in mortal danger.

The footage was filmed and posted on social media by @shivamgrover21.