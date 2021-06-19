Ouch! Soccer fans slides belly first through street puddle following England vs. Scotland Euro 2020 match

Following the contest, rambunctious soccer fans spilled into the streets, and some even created chaos.

England and Scotland played to a 0-0 draw in their Euro 2020 match in London on Friday, June 18.

London’s Metropolitan Police announced on social media they made 18 arrests around Wembley Stadium as of 22:30 local time.

The footage was filmed and posted on social media by @cammyap15.