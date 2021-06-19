Skip to main content
Human mountain! Scottish fans swarm London streets, at least 18 arrested for disorder following EURO 2020 match between England,

England and Scotland played to a 0-0 draw in their EURO 2020 match in London on Friday, June 18.

Following the contest, rambunctious soccer fans spilled into the streets, and some even created chaos.

London’s Metropolitan Police announced on social media they made 18 arrests around Wembley Stadium as of 22:30 local time.

