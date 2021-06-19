Skip to main content
Global Edition
Sunday, June 20, 2021

Top 10 Worst Moments From E3 2021

Credit: WatchMojo
Duration: 10:12s 0 shares 1 views
Top 10 Worst Moments From E3 2021
Top 10 Worst Moments From E3 2021

Video games rule!

These moments did not.

For this list, we’re only looking at moments from official E3 conferences.

Video games rule!

These moments did not.

For this list, we’re only looking at moments from official E3 conferences.

Our countdown includes Nintendo Leaks Its Own Game, The Entire Take-Two Panel, “Blankos Block Party” (2021), and more!

Advertisement

Related news coverage

Russia President Putin Interview On NBC – Transcript

Russia President Putin Interview On NBC – Transcript

Eurasia Review

Citroen C5 Aircross Hybrid 2021 long-term review

Autocar

Mercedes-Benz EQC 2021 long-term review

Autocar

Explore