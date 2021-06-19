Top 10 Worst Moments From E3 2021

Video games rule!
These moments did not.
For this list, we’re only looking at moments from official E3 conferences.
Video games rule!
These moments did not.
For this list, we’re only looking at moments from official E3 conferences.
Video games rule!
These moments did not.
For this list, we’re only looking at moments from official E3 conferences.
Our countdown includes Nintendo Leaks Its Own Game, The Entire Take-Two Panel, “Blankos Block Party” (2021), and more!
When it comes to these guests, the "experience" was a controversial one. For this list, we’ll be looking at various moments from..