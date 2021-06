Germany: Stasi files transferred to Federal Archives | Oneindia News

The secret files of the Stasi, the intelligence service in communist East Germany, are being transferred to the national archives.

And the agency that preserved them is being dissolved.

The Stasi was notorious for its surveillance of East Germans.

After communism collapsed in 1989, civil rights activists prevented the destruction of many Stasi files.

