Richard Bland extends fine form to claim share of US Open lead

Five weeks after winning his first European Tour title at the 478th attempt, Richard Bland was dreaming of major championship glory after claiming a share of the halfway lead in the 121st US Open.Playing only his second tournament in America in a 28-year career, Bland added a 67 to his opening 70 to finish five under par alongside American Russell Henley, who three-putted his final hole to drop his only shot of the day.He said: "When I saw this place on Monday, it kind of set up to my eye.

It’s all there just straight in front of me, and that’s the kind of golf course I like."