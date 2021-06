Milkha Singh, flying Sikh, dies due to Covid | Tribute to the legend | Oneindia News

Legendary athlete Milkha Singh has passed awayy at the age of 91 due to covid 19 related complications.

Milkha Singh was the first Indian track and field athlete to win gold in the then British Empire and Commonwealth Games in Cardiff in 1958.

He not only scripted history, but his life and experiences too are memorable and tell the story of India's birth as a nation post partition.

