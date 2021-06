Star Husbands & Their Sweet Gesture For Wife | Ranveer, Shahid, Virat Kohli, Abhishek, Shahrukh, Raj

Ranveer Singh openly expresses his love for Deepika Padukone at various occasions but King of romance who without inhibitions romances his co star's on screen is actually very shy to talk about his love life.

Watch this video as we show you Star husband's who do not shy away to express love for their Mrs in public.