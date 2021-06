Traffic stop on I-10 in Wilcox ends in deadly shooting, suspect identified

A traffic stop in Wilcox ended in an officer being shot and a suspect deceased following a lengthy pursuit.

SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT RELEASINGNEW VIDEO OF A DEADLY OFFICERINVOLVED SHOOTING LAST WEEK.YOU MAY REMEMBER... THATSHOOTING HAPPENED IN WILCOXLAST THURSDAY.

POLICE SAY'JOSIAH BYARD' LED THEM ON ACHASE -- AND SHOT A D-P-STROOPER.

THEY SAY BYARD WENTINTO A HOUSE NEARBY.

THE VIDEOWE'RE ABOUT TO SHOW YOU ISFROM THAT FAMILY'S "RINGDOORBELL CAMERA" -- PROVIDEDTO US BY POLICE.

IT COULD BECONSIDERED DISTURBING.

POLICEYELLING, GUN SHOTS POLICE SAY-- BYARD HAD BEEN IN THE HOUSE-- AND ASKED THE FAMILY FOR ARIDE INTO TOWN.

HE WENTOUTSIDE AND DEMANDED THEY LETHIM IN THE TRUCK YOU SEE INTHE VIDEO.

THE FAMILY CALLEDPOLICE TO REPORT HIM.

POLICESAY -- HE STARTED TO WALK BACKIN THE HOUSE -- HOLDING AHANDGUN -- AND TWO DPSTROOPERS FIRED.

BYARD WASTAKEN TO THE HOSPITAL WHERE HEDIED.

THE TROOPER WHO WAS SHOT