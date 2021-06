Jubilant Scottish fans lit flares are partied hard in central London in huge numbers on Friday night (18 June).

Vast crowds gathered to sing and celebrate in Leicester Square and other locations, following their goalless draw with England, who were expected to win.

While the mood was overwhelmingly celebratory and peaceful, police said they made a number of arrests after the match.