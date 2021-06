Football fans clashed with police in central London's Leicester Square during the England-Scotland match on Friday 18 June.

Large numbers of police entered the square to separate Scotland fans, who had gathered there in large numbers, from rival groups.

The square had become an unofficial and, under coronavirus restrictions, illegal gathering point for thousands of Scotland fans.

Police later cleared the square soon after 1am.