The day after Scotland football fans spent the night celebrating, London's Leicester Square is still a bit of a mess.

Scottish fans spent much of the night of Friday (18 June) partying, after unfancied Scotland held England to 0-0 at Wembley Stadium.

While the heaps of rubbish left behind have now largely been cleared up, plants surrounding a statue of William Shakespeare have been utterly destroyed.