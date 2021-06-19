Hundreds of cyclists set off for Chase The Sun bike ride across width of England

Hundreds of cyclists began the 205-mile Chase The Sun bike ride at dawn in Minster on Sea in Kent in south-east England on Saturday 19 June.

The ride, beginning at 4:14am, will take them east across the country, ending in Burnham-on-Sea in Somerset in south-west England, or at sunset if they don't make it in time.

This year's was the biggest ever Chase the Sun (South) event, with 945 cyclists registered and an estimated 700 starting.

The event is scheduled to coincide with weekend closest to the longest day and is an endurance challenge rather than a race.

Organisers describe it as a non-competitive ride, open to all, with no rules, route-signs, timing or medals.