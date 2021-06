Juneteenth flag-raising ceremonies were held across the US on Thursday June 17, after Juneteenth was officially made a holiday by President Joseph Biden.

Juneteenth is on the 19 June and marks the emancipation of enslaved African Americans It is now the 12th federal holiday in the USA.