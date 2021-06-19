Coronavirus vaccine: 73 million jabs given in the UK so far

The Government said that, as of 9am on Saturday, there had been a further 10,321 lab-confirmed Covid-19 cases in the UK.The Government also said a further 14 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Saturday, bringing the UK total to 127,970.Separate figures published by the Office for National Statistics show there have been 153,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.