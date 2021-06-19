'We got the jab!' - Football fans mock anti-vaxxers at London Stadium vaccination event

Thousands of young people queued outside London's Olympic Stadium on Saturday (June 19) as part of a mass-vaccination drive by the UK.

They were greeted by a handful of anti-vaccination protesters led by Piers Corbyn and former nurse and fellow Covid conspiracy theorist Kay Allison Shemirani (who calls herself Kate).

Most of those getting vaccinated said they found the protesters to be figures of ridicule and that they weren't to be taken seriously.

A group of football fans even chanted in the protesters' direction, singing 'we got the jab.'

The London Stadium is now occupied by West Ham United, with hundreds of season ticket holders getting vaccinated there according to one volunteer.

Mr Corbyn, the brother of former labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, is well known for his conspiracy theories, including the notion that Covid-19 is caused by 5G -- a groundless belief shared by Ms Shemirani, who has been removed from the nursing register in the UK as a result.