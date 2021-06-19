Murder investigation continues as it's revealed victim had restraining order against suspected killer

In the UK, Derbyshire police continue to investigate after a woman was found injured in a field and later died.

Police closed off a number of roads in Duckmanton in northern England on the morning of Friday 18 June as a manhunt was launched to find her killer.

Police later discovered the body of a man and say they are not seeking anyone else in regards to the incident.

An exclusive story by British newspaper The Sun has now revealed the victim, part-time model Gracie Spinks, 23, had recently taken out a restraining order on the man suspected of being her killer and whose body was found nearby.

Derbyshire police have been criticised as it's been reported that police were notified about the suspected killer's intentions only a few days before the incident happened.

Ms Spinks was found at a small stables near Tom Lane in Duckmanton, which can be seen in the footage, where a forensics tent has been erected.