Biden promotes milestone of 300M vaccine shots in 150 days
President Joe Biden is marking another milestone in his quest to bring the COVID-19 pandemic under control.

Biden announced Friday that 300 million COVID-19 vaccine shots have been administered in the 150 days since he took office.

Biden is crediting scientists, companies, the American people and his whole-of-government effort.

The president noted that 65% of adults have received at least one shot, setting the stage for most Americans to have a relatively normal summer as businesses reopen and employers hire.

Despite that achievement, Biden is in danger of failing to meet his target of having 70% of Americans at least partially vaccinated by July Fourth.