New DC Universe movie, reportedly new 'Flash' film, spotted filming at St Paul's Cathedral in London

A new DC Universe movie, understood to be the upcoming film 'The Flash', was spotted filming at St Paul's Cathedral in London on Saturday (June 19).

References to Central City, the home of the Silver Age version of The Flash (Barry Allen), were seen on American-style vehicles including yellow taxis on streets surrounding the Cathedral.

A bus featuring Wonder Woman was spotted advertising the Central City Children's Fund.

The movie, scheduled for release in 2022, reportedly began filming at Warner Bros.

Studios in Leavesden in April 2021.

Filming has also allegedly taken place at Burghley House in Lincolnshire.

In this footage, intrigued pedestrians are seen stopping to try and have a look at the action and the vehicles parked up outside the famous Cathedral, located in the heart of the City of London.