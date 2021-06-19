Jubilation to disappointment: French fans joy at goal and frustration at final draw in Hungary

Footage captured French fans' joy as their side scored, and their anger at the final result in their game against Hungary on Saturday 19 June.

The match took place in a packed stadium in Budapest -- the only one in the Euro 2020 competition to hold games at full capacity.

After unexpectedly going behind to unfancied Hungary, France were able to equalise in the second half, but they were able to go no further and the match ended 1-1.

Despite their earlier joy at the goal, French fans expressed their frustration at the final whistle, with some throwing drinks bottles onto the pitch.