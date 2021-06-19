Caroline Crouch murder: Mourners light candles in Syntagma Square, Athens

Mourners gathered in Athens to remember British woman Caroline Crouch on Saturday (June 19).

Mourners wore black and lit candles in honour of Crouch in central Athens Syntagma Square, in front of the Greek Parliament.

On June 17, 32-year-old pilot Babis Anagnostopoulos confessed to having killed Crouch on May 11 after Greek police disproved his initial claim that she had been killed during a robbery.

The crime caused widespread shock in Greece.