3 dead, 2 missing after tubers go over North Carolina dam

Three people are dead and two remain missing after a group floating down a North Carolina river on inflatable tubes went over a dam, authorities said.
Rockingham County emergency officials said four others were rescued.
(June 17)
Rockingham County officials have identified the family members who went over the Duke Energy dam while tubing on the Dan River.
Officials are still searching for two from a group of nine who tracked out to the Dan River around nightfall on Wednesday, the..